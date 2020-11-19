Snopes Cries ‘Largely False’ for Correct Assault on Cuomo’s Vaccine ‘Dangerous Information’

On Tuesday, the “truth checkers” at Snopes ardently defended Gov. Andrew Cuomo by attacking an correct tweet as “Largely False.” The headline was:

Did Gov. Cuomo Say It Was ‘Dangerous Information’ Pfizer Vaccine Progress Got here Underneath Trump?

The proper reply is Sure. It got here from a Good Morning America interview on November 9. Tom Elliott of Grabien tweeted: @NYGovCuomo says it’s “dangerous information” Pfizer’s Covid vaccine got here in the course of the Trump Admin; says he’s going to work w/ different governors to “cease” distribution “earlier than it does harm”.

!@NYGovCuomo says it’s “dangerous information” Pfizer’s Covid vaccine got here in the course of the Trump Admin; says he’s going to work w/ different governors to “cease” distribution “earlier than it does harm” pic.twitter.com/ULembNWokW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 9, 2020

In addition they supplied the transcript, which proved his abstract was correct:

STEPHANOPOULOS: We had been speaking yesterday concerning the significance of vaccine distribution within the subsequent two months. What do you make of this information? CUOMO: Properly, it’s good news-bad information, George. The excellent news is the Pfizer exams look good, and we’ll have have a vaccine shortly. The dangerous information is that it’s about two months earlier than Joe Biden takes over, and meaning this administration goes to be implementing a vaccine plan. The vaccine plan is essential and it’s in all probability probably the most bold undertaken since COVID started. Simply to place it in focus, we did 120 million COVID exams on this nation, over seven months — scrambling, doing every little thing we are able to. We now should do 330 million vaccinations, perhaps twice. My state does extra testing than any state in the US, we did 12 million exams. We now have to do 20 million vaccines, and the Trump administration is rolling out the vaccination plan, and I consider it’s flawed. I consider it learns nothing from the previous. They’re mainly going to have the non-public suppliers do it, and that’s going to go away out all types of communities that had been neglected the primary time, when COVID ravaged them… However you could have two months and we are able to’t let this vaccination plan go ahead the best way the Trump administration is designing it, as a result of Biden can’t undo it two months later. We’ll be within the midst of it. And I’m going — I’ve been speaking to governors throughout the nation about that — how can we form the Trump administration vaccine plan, to repair it or cease it earlier than it does harm.

Someway, Dan MacGuill of Snopes thought Cuomo was being factually mangled. He summarized the questionable declare as: “On Nov. 9, 2020, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo mentioned it was “dangerous information” that Pfizer had developed what gave the impression to be a profitable COVID-19 vaccine, throughout U.S. President Donald Trump’s tenure.” Then he dominated:

What’s True Cuomo mentioned it was “dangerous information” that the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump could be accountable for making a plan for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine, as a result of he believed they’d mishandle that planning. What’s False Cuomo didn’t say Pfizer’s announcement of optimistic testing knowledge for his or her COVID-19 vaccine candidate was, itself, dangerous information, and he explicitly welcomed that growth. He additionally didn’t say he would like distribution of a vaccine be delayed till President-elect Joe Biden was in workplace; nor did he articulate the place that he was dismayed that Trump would garner credit score or plaudits for being in workplace when Pfizer made its announcement.

Snopes is mad that conservative Senators and conservative media would put any type of adverse spin on Cuomo’s remarks:

Cuomo’s remarks additionally fashioned the premise of an article on the right-wing Blaze web site, whose headline learn “‘Dangerous information’? Gov. Cuomo’s response to groundbreaking COVID-19 vaccine reveals simply how a lot he REALLY cares about human lives.” On Fb, Fox Information host and Trump ally Sean Hannity posted a clip from Cuomo’s interview, together with the headline “Gov. Cuomo: Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine Is ‘Dangerous Information’ as It Will Be the Trump Admin. Distributing It.” These criticisms had been premised upon deceptive characterizations of what Cuomo mentioned. Cuomo was not expressing dismay that Trump, quite than Biden, would get the credit score for rolling out the vaccine. Reasonably, he expressed concern that the Trump administration would mishandle planning for the distribution of the vaccine whereas, in his view, a Biden administration wouldn’t. The Blaze’s and Hannity’s characterization of Cuomo’s remarks had been additionally deceptive on a extra fundamental degree, since they described him as saying Pfizer’s announcement was “dangerous information,” though a cursory have a look at his remarks would present that he additionally mentioned “The excellent news is the Pfizer exams look good, and we’ll have have a vaccine shortly.”

On the time, we famous Stephanopoulos just cued up Cuomo to trash the “dangerous information” below Trump.

As common, Snopes left out the misinformation popping out of Cuomo’s mouth, though it is plainly there of their transcript: “Whenever you deny an issue the best way Trump did, you’ll be able to by no means resolve it. And that’s true in life. The Trump administration denied COVID, in order that they had been by no means prepared for it. There was no mobilization of the federal government.”

So how on Earth did we get a vaccine, Andy? Is he denying Operation Warp Pace ever existed?

This is similar Dan MacGuill who tried to defend a very misleading Biden ad, decrying the conservative media as “Largely False” when the Democrats had been Largely False.