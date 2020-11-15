Sleep Stylish Girls’s Pajama Separates simply $7.98! | Cash Saving Mother®

| Gretchen

This put up could comprise affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here

Seize a brand new pair of pajama pants for less than $7.98!

JCPenney has Sleep Chic Women’s Pajama Separates for just $7.98 whenever you use the promo code FESTIVE at checkout!

There are a number of colours and designs to select from.

As a bonus, choose free of charge retailer pickup to avoid wasting an additional 10% off and pay solely $7.18!