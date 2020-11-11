SITREP: Azerbaijan’s drone warfare expands with Reaper-like TB2

The renewed warfare between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagoro-Karabakh area has captured the eye of navy strategists worldwide, together with the US, due to the diploma to which drones have modified the battlefield. Whereas the wide-open, rugged terrain of the area has performed a job, Turkish- and Israeli-built remotely piloted autos are dominating the battlefield, inflicting strategists to think a lot about land-battle tactics—and about the value of tanks in the 21st century.

Azerbaijan has been utilizing a lot of weapons methods from each Turkey and Israel, together with the Israeli Harop (seen on this Azerbaijani pop music video) and Orbiter-1k drones. Each are “loitering munitions”—i.e., drones that carry warheads and crash into their targets.

However the star of lots of Azerbaijan’s drone snuff movies is Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 unmanned fight air car, Turkey’s counterpart to the Common Dynamics Reaper utilized by the US. The TB2 carries the UMTAS antitank missile—a Turkish equal to the Hellfire—in addition to laser-guided missiles, rockets, and mini-smartbombs. And it may be used to designate targets for Turkish plane

The TB2 has been deployed repeatedly in Libya and Syria, and it foiled Russian-backed teams’ ambitions in each locations. And Turkey has bought the TB2 to Qatar and Ukraine, in addition to Azerbaijan. The drones have been the first explanation for heavy losses to the Armenian aspect, together with almost 70 tanks, 24 armored personnel carriers, 17 air protection methods, over 72 vehicles, and a complete of a minimum of 50 artillery and a number of launch rocket methods, primarily based on data tabulated by the threat intelligence consulting firm Treadstone 71.

Sneaky

The TB2 is the results of the US Congress banning gross sales of US fight drones to Turkey and of a little bit of unanticipated expertise switch. Selçuk Bayraktar, founder and CTO of his namesake firm, labored on drone communications expertise whereas a grad scholar at Penn, MIT, and Georgia Tech, and he introduced what he had discovered again to Turkey to develop drones for the Turkish Safety Forces. The TB2 additionally borrowed a leisure plane engine from Canadian aerospace agency Bombardier and lifted infrared and electro-optical sensors from Canada’s L3 Wescam. It is that sensor that allows the TB2 to designate targets for each its personal laser-guided weapons and bombs and rockets from different plane—together with, presumably, the Turkish F-16 fighters which have been deployed to Azerbaijan since earlier this 12 months.

Canada has an arms embargo in place in opposition to Turkey however let the sale of the sensors undergo—not realizing they might find yourself in Azerbaijan. After a TB2 was shot down by Armenian forces, it was found that these parts had been handed alongside to Azerbaijan. Bombardier has stopped gross sales to Turkey, and the Canadian authorities has suspended permits on the market of Wescam sensors to Turkey as effectively.

