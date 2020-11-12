Singapore unveils Tech.Go, a brand new visa program launching in January that originally goals to draw 500 extremely completed tech entrepreneurs and consultants (Yoolim Lee/Bloomberg)

Home Tech Singapore unveils Tech.Go, a brand new visa program launching in January that...

Yoolim Lee / Bloomberg:

Singapore unveils Tech.Go, a brand new visa program launching in January that originally goals to draw 500 extremely completed tech entrepreneurs and consultants  —  – Authorities seeks “flywheel impact” to create regional tech hub  — New program will open in January to pick out 500 prime expertise

