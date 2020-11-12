Yoolim Lee / Bloomberg:
Singapore unveils Tech.Go, a brand new visa program launching in January that originally goals to draw 500 extremely completed tech entrepreneurs and consultants — – Authorities seeks “flywheel impact” to create regional tech hub — New program will open in January to pick out 500 prime expertise
Singapore unveils Tech.Go, a brand new visa program launching in January that originally goals to draw 500 extremely completed tech entrepreneurs and consultants (Yoolim Lee/Bloomberg)
Yoolim Lee / Bloomberg: