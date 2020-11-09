Singapore-based gross sales productiveness platform Nektar raises $2.15 million seed spherical – TechCrunch

Singapore-based Nektar.ai, a productiveness platform for gross sales groups, has raised $2.15 million in seed funding. Based earlier this 12 months, Nektar has been working in stealth mode with 5 corporations, and has plans for an early adopter launch earlier than a public launch by the tip of 2021. Its seed spherical was led by Nexus Enterprise Companions, with participation from Insignia Enterprise Companions, Arka Enterprise Labs, Higher Capital and Vietnam Investments Group.

Particular person buyers additionally contributed to the funding, together with Five9 government vice chairman Anand Chandrasekaran; Airtel chief government of enterprise enterprise Ganesh Lakshminarayanan; Vinod Muthukrishnan, the chief progress officer of Cisco’s Contact Middle Enterprise Unit; Venkat Tadanki, who offered his former startup Daksh to IBM in 2004; and Capillary Applied sciences co-founder and CEO Aneesh Reddy.

Based by CEO Abhijeet Vijayvergiya, former president and Asia-Pacific managing director at Capillary Applied sciences, and chief know-how officer Aravind Ravi Sulekha, Nektar lets gross sales groups combine office instruments, like Slack, Google Meet, Microsoft Staff, Microsoft Alternate and WhatsApp, with CRM platforms, together with Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics and Hubspot.

Vijayvergiya instructed TechCrunch this helps gross sales groups by decreasing time spent on administrative duties and enabling them to feed knowledge from varied software program into analytics instruments and automatic to-do lists. One in every of Nektar’s options are “playbooks,” or units of greatest practices, targets and alerts that gross sales, buyer assist and advertising groups can collaborate on and reference.

Throughout stealth mode, Nektar has been working with 5 corporations, and presently has a waitlist of about 20 corporations. Most of its early customers are primarily late-stage SaaS corporations, Vijayvergiya mentioned.

Vijayvergiya mentioned Nektar’s most direct competitors are customization instruments which are already constructed into CRM software program. Nektar’s benefit is that it it acts as an “AI layer on prime of the gross sales knowledge” and is faster to make use of than CRM customization options.

“Most gross sales instruments in the present day work for the group and make the consumer work for the instruments somewhat than the instruments working for the consumer,” he added.