Simon & Schuster could also be purchased by Penguin Random Home mum or dad

ViacomCBS Inc. is near a deal to promote e book writer Simon & Schuster to German media big Bertelsmann SE for greater than $2 billion, individuals aware of the matter mentioned, in a deal that will create a publishing behemoth accounting for a couple of third or all books bought within the U.S.
The transaction would put the publishers of a few of the world’s bestselling authors together with Stephen King, Bob Woodward, Dan Brown and John Grisham beneath the identical company umbrella. Bertelsmann SE’s
Penguin Random Home already is the U.S.’s largest writer by books bought, whereas Simon & Schuster is the third largest, behind Information Corp’s HarperCollins Publishers.
The businesses haven’t but reached a closing settlement, and it’s attainable the deal nonetheless might crumble, the individuals mentioned.
ViacomCBS
put Simon & Schuster up for sale in March, saying it will use the money proceeds to additional spend money on its streaming-video efforts. Viacom Inc. and CBS Corp. accomplished their merger in December 2019. The corporate earlier this yr agreed to sell CNET Media Group for $500 million and is looking to sell “Black Rock,” CBS’s historic Midtown Manhattan headquarters.
