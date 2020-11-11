Quick sellers misplaced $5.5 billion to date in November. Listed below are the trades that damage probably the most

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
It has to date been a bruising November for these traders betting towards cyclically oriented sectors which were hobbled as a result of unfold of a coronavirus and social-distancing measures. See full story.
CDC now says face masks defend the wearer — and the financial system
Carrying a face masks does not simply defend others from catching the coronavirus — it protects the wearer too, and even the financial system, the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management stated Tuesday, in its most specific endorsement but of masks. See full story.
Will Trump stop? A chess grasp, professional poker participant, boxing coach and Monopoly champ on the artwork of dropping by the wayside
Making sense of the president from Queens’ gambit See full story.
Ought to working from house be taxed?
Lots of the latest social and financial ills which were uncovered as tens of millions of individuals begin to earn a living from home could possibly be solved by taxing these folks sooner or later, one financial institution evaluation argues. See full story.
Hoped the election would shake unfastened a stimulus deal? Assume once more
Not so quick, at the least judging by the post-election rhetoric from Home and Senate leaders. The White Home, after initially making some constructive noises, has been quiet on the topic not too long ago, which can not bode effectively. See full story.
MARKETWATCH PERSONAL FINANCE
2020 has seen a ‘large surge’ in animal fosters and adoptions, and a rescued First Pet might encourage much more See full story.