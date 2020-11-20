Senator Rick Scott of Florida is the most recent member of Congress to check optimistic.

Senator Rick Scott, Republican of Florida, mentioned Friday he had examined optimistic for the coronavirus, the most recent outstanding lawmaker to contract the quickly spreading virus that has contaminated a minimum of eight members of Congress over the previous week.

Mr. Scott, 67, mentioned he has been in quarantine at his dwelling in Naples since final Friday, after he got here into contact with somebody in Florida who later examined optimistic for the virus. He mentioned he took a number of speedy exams earlier within the week that got here again adverse, however a P.C.R. check he took Tuesday got here again optimistic Friday.

P.C.R.-based exams are slower, however rather more correct than speedy exams, that are susceptible to lacking the virus when it’s current at solely low ranges within the physique. It may possibly additionally take a number of days after an publicity for somebody to show optimistic on a coronavirus check, even when they’re already contaminated.

In an announcement, Mr. Scott mentioned he was “feeling good” and experiencing solely “very gentle signs.” He mentioned he would make money working from home till it’s secure to return to Washington. The Senate will not be anticipated to renew work till the top of the month.