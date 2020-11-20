Senator Rick Scott of Florida is the most recent member of Congress to check optimistic.

Senator Rick Scott, Republican of Florida, mentioned Friday he had examined optimistic for the coronavirus, the most recent outstanding lawmaker to contract the quickly spreading virus that has contaminated a minimum of eight members of Congress over the previous week.
Mr. Scott, 67, mentioned he has been in quarantine at his dwelling in Naples since final Friday, after he got here into contact with somebody in Florida who later examined optimistic for the virus. He mentioned he took a number of speedy exams earlier within the week that got here again adverse, however a P.C.R. check he took Tuesday got here again optimistic Friday.
P.C.R.-based exams are slower, however rather more correct than speedy exams, that are susceptible to lacking the virus when it’s current at solely low ranges within the physique. It may possibly additionally take a number of days after an publicity for somebody to show optimistic on a coronavirus check, even when they’re already contaminated.
In an announcement, Mr. Scott mentioned he was “feeling good” and experiencing solely “very gentle signs.” He mentioned he would make money working from home till it’s secure to return to Washington. The Senate will not be anticipated to renew work till the top of the month.
He inspired People to put on masks, preserve their distance from others and go into quarantine in the event that they encounter somebody who’s optimistic for the virus.
“As we strategy Thanksgiving, we all know this vacation might be totally different this yr,” he mentioned. “However, hearken to public well being officers and observe their steerage. We’ll beat this collectively, however all of us should be accountable.”
Some months in the past, Mr. Scott opposed a masks mandates however argued that everybody ought to select to put on them. Like most lawmakers, he has taken off his masks when talking at a microphone. Prior to now month, reporters at information conferences have began insisting that lawmakers preserve their masks on.
Since Nov. 12, eight members of Congress — together with two senators, Mr. Scott and Chuck Grassley of Iowa — have reported testing optimistic for the virus.
Mr. Grassley, 87, a Republican who introduced that he had examined optimistic on Tuesday, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that he remained “symptom free & in isolation.”
Members of the Home who examined optimistic over the previous week embrace six Republicans: Don Younger, 87, of Alaska; Tim Walberg, 69, of Michigan; Dan Newhouse, 65, of Washington; and Doug Lamborn, 66, of Colorado; and two Democrats, Cheri Bustos, 59, of Illinois; Ed Perlmutter, 67, of Colorado.