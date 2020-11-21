Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia is in isolation after testing constructive for the virus.

Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, a Republican who’s campaigning in a high-stakes runoff election that might decide management of the Senate, is isolating after testing constructive for the coronavirus on Friday night after which receiving an inconclusive consequence on Saturday, a marketing campaign spokesman stated.
Ms. Loeffler has worn masks whereas interacting with individuals, however was indoors and unmasked amongst unmasked crowds at an occasion on Thursday. She wore a masks whereas greeting voters who lined as much as meet her.
On Friday morning, she took two coronavirus assessments, in keeping with her marketing campaign spokesman, Stephen Lawson.
A kind of was a fast check, which got here again unfavourable, and Ms. Loeffler “was cleared to attend” occasions on Friday, together with a rally with Vice President Mike Pence and Senator David Perdue of Georgia, Mr. Lawson stated. However the second check, a polymerase chain response, or P.C.R., check — which is taken into account extra correct — got here again with a constructive consequence after her occasions on Friday night, he stated.
Ms. Loeffler, 49, was examined as soon as once more on Saturday morning and acquired an “inconclusive” consequence on Saturday night, Mr. Lawson stated.
The senator adopted C.D.C. pointers by notifying these with whom she had had sustained contact whereas she awaits additional check outcomes, he stated.
Ms. Loeffler has held current occasions with distinguished Republicans, together with Mr. Pence, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Mr. Perdue, who can also be engaged in a runoff election that might decide management of the Senate.
“She has no signs and she’s going to proceed to observe C.D.C. pointers by quarantining till retesting is conclusive and an replace shall be supplied at the moment,” Mr. Lawson stated in a press release.
Ms. Loeffler, a businesswoman who’s the Senate’s richest member, was briefly appointed to her Senate seat late final yr. She faces the Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, a Democrat, in an election on Jan. 5, when Georgia voters will even resolve between Mr. Perdue and his opponent, Jon Ossoff, a Democrat.
Astead W. Herndon contributed reporting.