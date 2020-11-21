Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia is in isolation after testing constructive for the virus.

Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, a Republican who’s campaigning in a high-stakes runoff election that might decide management of the Senate, is isolating after testing constructive for the coronavirus on Friday night after which receiving an inconclusive consequence on Saturday, a marketing campaign spokesman stated.

Ms. Loeffler has worn masks whereas interacting with individuals, however was indoors and unmasked amongst unmasked crowds at an occasion on Thursday. She wore a masks whereas greeting voters who lined as much as meet her.

On Friday morning, she took two coronavirus assessments, in keeping with her marketing campaign spokesman, Stephen Lawson.

A kind of was a fast check, which got here again unfavourable, and Ms. Loeffler “was cleared to attend” occasions on Friday, together with a rally with Vice President Mike Pence and Senator David Perdue of Georgia, Mr. Lawson stated. However the second check, a polymerase chain response, or P.C.R., check — which is taken into account extra correct — got here again with a constructive consequence after her occasions on Friday night, he stated.