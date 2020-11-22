Senator Kelly Loeffler is in isolation after each optimistic and inconclusive virus take a look at outcomes.

Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, a Republican who’s campaigning in a high-stakes runoff election that would decide management of the Senate, is isolating after receiving each a detrimental and optimistic take a look at for the coronavirus on Friday after which receiving an inconclusive outcome on Saturday, a marketing campaign spokesman mentioned.

Ms. Loeffler has worn masks whereas interacting with individuals, however was indoors and unmasked amongst unmasked crowds at an occasion on Thursday. She wore a masks whereas greeting voters who lined as much as meet her.

On Friday morning, she took two coronavirus checks, in response to her marketing campaign spokesman, Stephen Lawson.

A type of was a speedy take a look at, which got here again detrimental, and Ms. Loeffler “was cleared to attend” occasions on Friday, together with a rally with Vice President Mike Pence and Senator David Perdue of Georgia, Mr. Lawson mentioned. However the second take a look at, a polymerase chain response, or P.C.R., take a look at — which is taken into account extra correct — got here again with a optimistic outcome after her occasions on Friday night, he mentioned.