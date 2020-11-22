Senator Kelly Loeffler is in isolation after each optimistic and inconclusive virus take a look at outcomes.

Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, a Republican who’s campaigning in a high-stakes runoff election that would decide management of the Senate, is isolating after receiving each a detrimental and optimistic take a look at for the coronavirus on Friday after which receiving an inconclusive outcome on Saturday, a marketing campaign spokesman mentioned.
Ms. Loeffler has worn masks whereas interacting with individuals, however was indoors and unmasked amongst unmasked crowds at an occasion on Thursday. She wore a masks whereas greeting voters who lined as much as meet her.
On Friday morning, she took two coronavirus checks, in response to her marketing campaign spokesman, Stephen Lawson.
A type of was a speedy take a look at, which got here again detrimental, and Ms. Loeffler “was cleared to attend” occasions on Friday, together with a rally with Vice President Mike Pence and Senator David Perdue of Georgia, Mr. Lawson mentioned. However the second take a look at, a polymerase chain response, or P.C.R., take a look at — which is taken into account extra correct — got here again with a optimistic outcome after her occasions on Friday night, he mentioned.
Ms. Loeffler, 49, was examined as soon as once more on Saturday morning and acquired an “inconclusive” outcome on Saturday night, Mr. Lawson mentioned.
The senator adopted C.D.C. pointers by notifying these with whom she had had sustained contact whereas she awaits additional take a look at outcomes, he mentioned.
“She has no signs and she’s going to proceed to observe C.D.C. pointers by quarantining till retesting is conclusive and an replace shall be offered at the moment,” Mr. Lawson mentioned in an announcement.
Ms. Loeffler has held latest occasions with distinguished Republicans, together with Mr. Pence, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Mr. Perdue, who can be engaged in a runoff election that would decide management of the Senate. Mr. Perdue is remaining at dwelling till extra particulars are identified in regards to the well being standing of Ms. Loeffler.
“Senator Perdue will stay at dwelling till Senator Loeffler receives affirmation of her take a look at outcomes,” wrote John Burke, a Perdue marketing campaign spokesman, in a textual content message Sunday.
The Loeffler marketing campaign didn’t present an replace on her standing Sunday morning. Mr. Perdue, 70, has encouraged individuals to put on masks to assist cease the unfold of the coronavirus. However he has additionally appeared at rallies the place individuals didn’t put on masks. A Friday tweet from Ms. Loeffler features a image that reveals the 2 senators in an indoor setting with out masks.
A spokesman for Mr. Pence, Devin O’Malley, mentioned that “as he awaits a confirmatory take a look at from Senator Loeffler, Vice President Pence is in common session with the White Home Medical Unit and shall be following C.D.C. pointers as he has in different circumstances when he has been a detailed contact.”
The final time Mr. Pence was deemed a detailed contact was final month, when his chief of employees, Marc Quick, examined optimistic.
Mr. Pence continued to marketing campaign then, with the White Home saying that he was performing “important” duties that exempted him from Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention pointers calling for individuals to quarantine for 14 days after publicity to the virus.
Ms. Loeffler, a businesswoman who’s the Senate’s richest member, was quickly appointed to her Senate seat late final 12 months. She faces the Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, a Democrat, in an election on Jan. 5, when Georgia voters will even determine between Mr. Perdue and his opponent, Jon Ossoff, a Democrat.