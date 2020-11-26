Senate Democrats Face Energy Battle for Prime Judiciary Job

WASHINGTON — As quickly as Senator Richard J. Durbin of Illinois discovered formally on Monday that there can be a Democratic opening on the high of the Judiciary Committee, he was on the cellphone to his colleagues making an attempt to nail down their help for the place.

“By no means take something without any consideration,” Mr. Durbin mentioned of his bid to interchange Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, who stepped aside as the senior Democrat on the panel beneath intense stress from progressive activists who deemed her insufficiently aggressive for the job. “I’ve been via these contests earlier than.”

One fellow Democrat whom Mr. Durbin didn’t discuss to was Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, who made clear by the subsequent afternoon that he was additionally within the job. A number of the identical progressive activists who pressed to shove Ms. Feinstein apart mentioned they might be backing him.

The competitors arrange a uncommon inside energy wrestle that mirrored broader disputes amongst Democrats over the route and strategy of their occasion in a brand new Congress. As they sort through the results of the election, which handed them management of the White Home however left their hopes of taking the Senate hanging by a thread, some are pushing for a brand new, extra combative fashion and generational change.