Sen. Ed Markey is the Massachusetts Democrat who has continued to maneuver in the direction of the extra progressive wing of the Democratic Occasion, and the voters have rewarded him, first by defeating the unusual Pelosi-supported primary bid by Rep. Joe Kennedy III after which by winning reelection to his Senate seat with a commanding 66.5% of the vote.

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas is what passes for younger blood within the Republican Occasion today. His concepts, like the remainder of the Republican Occasion’s concepts, are stale and unpopular, which has led to the RNC helping rig his book sales and a public relations division that will get him on varied information retailers each time they’ll. With Markey’s victory Crenshaw went to his social media platform to put in writing this eloquent missive: “What a horrible and intentional insult to the legacy of JFK. Why did Massachusetts re-elect this particular person?” Markey responded with no phrases, and Crenshaw was toast.