Sen. David Perdue notches new inventory scandal in race to the underside with Georgia’s different GOP Senator

Simply earlier than Perdue took over as chair of the Senate Armed Providers Subcommittee on Seapower in 2018, he loaded up on $190,000 price of shares in BWX Applied sciences—a totally new funding for him, in accordance to the Daily Beast. Then, as Perdue helped craft a funds invoice that will profit the corporate, thereby pushing up its inventory worth, he unloaded the shares for a revenue of tens of hundreds of {dollars}.

The New York Instances has additionally confirmed the story, writing, “Perdue purchased a complete of $38,000 to $305,000 price of BWX on dates when costs averaged about $40 per share and by no means closed above $43, based on a Instances evaluation of Senate filings. He offered his inventory on dates in 2019 when costs averaged greater than $50 per share and by no means closed beneath $49. The filings give solely a worth vary for inventory transactions, making it unattainable to know what number of shares are purchased and offered.”

Backside line: Perdue has repeatedly abused his place as a supposed public servant to counterpoint himself, a flaw which has already played central role in his Democratic rival Jon Ossoff’s bid to defeat him. That is not going to cease anytime quickly with the revelation of Perdue’s newest scandal.

Right here’s Ossoff’s newest advert.