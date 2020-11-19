Searching for Restart With Biden, Palestinians Eye Finish to Prisoner Funds

JERUSALEM — In a daring transfer to refurbish their sullied picture in Washington, the Palestinians are laying the groundwork for an overhaul to one in every of their most cherished however controversial practices, officers say: compensating those that serve time in Israeli prisons, together with for violent assaults.

That coverage, which critics name “pay to slay,” has lengthy been denounced by Israel and its supporters as giving an incentive to terrorism as a result of it assures would-be attackers that their dependents will probably be effectively cared for. And since funds are primarily based largely on the size of the jail sentence, critics say probably the most heinous crimes are probably the most rewarded.

In a bipartisan rebuke to the system, Congress repeatedly handed laws to scale back assist to the Palestinians by the quantity of these funds. The funds had been cited by the Trump administration when it minimize off funding and took different punitive measures in opposition to the Palestinians beginning in 2018.