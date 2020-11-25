SEC proposes a five-year pilot program to let gig firms like Uber and Lyft problem fairness to employees; fairness can't be greater than 15% of a employee's incomes/12 months (Kia Kokalitcheva/Axios)

Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
SEC proposes a five-year pilot program to let gig firms like Uber and Lyft problem fairness to employees; fairness cannot be greater than 15% of a employee’s incomes/12 months — The U.S. Securities and Change Fee has proposed rule modifications that might make it attainable for gig firms to provide fairness …
