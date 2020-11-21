Saudi Arabia and Human Rights Activists Struggle Over Kingdom’s Picture at G20

BEIRUT, Lebanon — For Saudi Arabia, internet hosting the Group of 20 summit in Riyadh this yr was presupposed to cement its world stature. Heads of state from the world’s richest nations have been to be wowed by the dominion’s rugged magnificence and altering society — and inspired to let its warfare in Yemen and homicide of a distinguished journalist drift into the previous.

For critics of Saudi Arabia’s human rights document, the occasion seemed very completely different: A golden alternative to focus on the dominion’s abuses and press world leaders to embarrass its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It isn’t anticipated to stay as much as both aspect’s hopes. As an alternative, the coronavirus has successfully diminished the G-20 summit — like so many meet-ups this yr — to an enormous webinar.

That is probably not fully unhealthy information for Prince Mohammed. Regardless of fierce campaigning by activists, no state has chosen to boycott the digital occasion being held on Saturday and Sunday, making it a big step within the prince’s rehabilitation amongst world leaders.