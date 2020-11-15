Saturday Night time Owls: Coronavirus pandemic’s third wave generates enraging déjà vu

Night time Owls, a themed open thread, seems at Day by day Kos seven days per week

Caroline Chen at ProPublica writes—The Enraging Déjà Vu of a Third Coronavirus Wave. Well being care employees don’t want patronizing reward. They want sources, federal assist, and for us to remain wholesome and out of their hospitals. In lots of instances, none of that’s occurring:

There’s a joke I’ve seen circulating on-line, again and again throughout this pandemic, that goes alongside the traces of, “Months this 12 months: January, February, March, March, March, March, March…”

My lips pull right into a smile, however my coronary heart’s not in it. […]

As a well being reporter masking the pandemic, I’ve skilled too many moments of deja vu. This summer season, because the virus swept via the South, information footage of overwhelmed hospitals in Houston turning away ambulances recalled similar scenes from March and April in New York Metropolis. Now, we’re within the so-called third wave of the pandemic, with the virus slamming into Midwestern states, and this week, Dr. Gregory Schmidt, affiliate chief medical officer on the College of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, stated his colleagues are changing 16 hospital beds into new ICU beds in anticipation of an inflow of COVID-19 sufferers. “Individuals in management are beginning to say issues in conferences like, ‘I’ve a way of impending doom.’”