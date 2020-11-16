Gross sales readiness service MindTickle raises $100M in a spherical of debt and fairness led by SoftBank's Imaginative and prescient Fund 2; supply: MindTickle is now valued at ~$500M (Manish Singh/TechCrunch)

Manish Singh / TechCrunch:
Gross sales readiness service MindTickle raises $100M in a spherical of debt and fairness led by SoftBank’s Imaginative and prescient Fund 2; supply: MindTickle is now valued at ~$500M — MindTickle, a startup that’s serving to a whole lot of small and enormous corporations enhance their gross sales by its eponymous gross sales readiness platform …
