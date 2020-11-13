Salah checks optimistic for coronavirus

Mohamed Salah scored a penalty in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Manchester Metropolis final day trip

Liverpool ahead Mohamed Salah has examined optimistic for coronavirus whereas on worldwide responsibility with Egypt.

The Egyptian Soccer Affiliation (EFA) stated on Friday that Salah, 28, returned a optimistic check however isn’t displaying any signs.

It later added that Salah underwent a second check, which confirmed he has Covid-19.

“Salah is maintaining a excessive spirit and isn’t displaying any signs of the virus,” stated the EFA in an announcement.

It stated the opposite members of the group had examined unfavourable.

Egypt host Togo in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Saturday, adopted by the reverse fixture in Togo on Tuesday.

Salah will now self-isolate and will miss Liverpool’s subsequent two matches.

The Reds host Leicester within the Premier League on Sunday, 22 November, adopted by a Champions League tie towards Atalanta at Anfield on Wednesday, 25 November.

Salah has began all eight of Liverpool’s Premier League video games this season, scoring eight objectives.