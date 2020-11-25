RUSH Limbaugh Cites New MRC Ballot on Rigged Election: ‘Discuss About Malpractice in Media!’

Our heartfelt thanks go to Rush Limbaugh for discussing on Tuesday’s program our new MRC survey (and Wealthy Noyes report) revealing the media’s suppression of dangerous information for Biden and excellent news for Trump.

Because of @RealRLimbaugh for protecting MRC’s main survey exhibiting how the media brazenly influenced the election for the Left! See the complete survey your self right here –> https://t.co/WSvJ6iKBes pic.twitter.com/NScQgcfXxK — MRCTV (@mrctv) November 24, 2020

RUSH LIMBAUGH: You wanna discuss voter fraud, you wanna discuss malpractice in media, hearken to this. A brand new survey from the Media Analysis Middle – the Media Analysis Middle is Brent Bozell’s group. They’ve been round about so long as this program has been round, I feel it began about the identical time. [Point of information: Rush’s original WABC show began in July of 1988, the MRC in October 1987.] Brent Bozell is the nephew of William F. Buckley, Jr. You might not have identified that, do you know that, Mr. Snerdley? You didn’t know, all this time, that the bearded, red-headed surprise was Buckley’s nephew? Properly, he’s. They simply did a survey — are you prepared for this? It’s not a shock, nevertheless it nonetheless simply ticks me off. Hearken to this. “Forty-five p.c of Biden voters in battleground states had by no means heard of the Hunter Biden scandal.” However wait. However wait. “9.4% stated it might have modified their vote had they heard about it.” Properly, that might have been sufficient to vary it. That will have been sufficient to vary the result. Media malpractice. Forty-five p.c of Biden voters, battleground states, by no means heard of the Hunter Biden scandal. Now, cease and assume for a minute. Trump is speaking about it on a regular basis. He’s speaking about it at his rallies. He’s speaking about it in White Home press conferences, in adverts. There have been quite a few adverts run. How in regards to the man that — Bobulinski, whatever his name was — that was the companion who went on TV and uncovered every part about it. I’m having a psychological block on his identify. And the Drive-Bys didn’t cowl that. They didn’t cowl any of it!

A few minutes later, Rush elaborated on a perennial query: