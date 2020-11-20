Rudy Giuliani’s Son Is a White Home Staffer. He Simply Examined Optimistic for Coronavirus.

Andrew Giuliani, a White Home staffer and the son of President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has examined optimistic for the novel coronavirus.

Giuliani introduced the information by way of Twitter.

“This morning, I examined optimistic for COVID-19,” he wrote. “I’m experiencing delicate signs, and am following all acceptable protocols, together with being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing.”

Giuliani is the newest White Home staffer to check optimistic for the coronavirus in current days. The White Home skilled its first outbreak in September, following a extremely publicized occasion to commemorate the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court docket. (Barrett was later confirmed.) President Trump examined optimistic for the coronavirus together with a number of high-profile members of his inside circle, together with senior adviser Stephen Miller and presidential counselor Hope Hicks.

The White Home has did not comprise outbreaks since. President Trump has usually downplayed the severity of the virus and has insisted that mortality charges are down at the same time as instances proceed to rise across the nation.

Rudy Giuliani has additionally been in shut contact with officers who examined optimistic for the virus, together with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R). He has made headlines in current days for trying to defend the president in a case that sought to cease officers in Pennsylvania from certifying the outcomes of the 2020 basic election.