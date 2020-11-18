Home Politics Rudy Giuliani’s Huge Technique Is To Beg A Courtroom To Declare Trump...

Rudy Giuliani’s Huge Technique Is To Beg A Courtroom To Declare Trump The PA Winner

By
Olivia Blevins
-
5
0

Rudy Giuliani is making an attempt to argue in a brand new Pennsylvania court docket submitting that the court docket ought to simply declare Trump the winner.

Brad Heath tweeted from the Trump marketing campaign’s newest submitting.

Rudy Giuliani is amending the Pennsylvania case to revive Trump claims that have been by accident deleted:

Giuliani desires a federal court docket to declare Trump the winner:

Rudy additionally desires to dam certification of the election, have the outcomes declared faulty, and have the state legislature select the electors:

If this all seems to be like a determined farce, it’s as a result of that’s what it’s.

Rudy Guiliani is asking a court docket to overturn an election end result with zero proof of fraud. Discover that the Trump authorized workforce didn’t again up any of the claims that they made. They nonetheless don’t have any proof, however they assume that Trump ought to be declared the winner, and all of us ought to transfer on.

The submitting from Trump is a sort of undemocratic madness that’s harmful to the nation.

The courts aren’t going to declare Trump the winner.

Giuliani has so little in terms of actual legal arguments that his large plan is to get Trump named the winner as a result of he says so.

For extra dialogue about this story be a part of our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR