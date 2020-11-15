Rudy Giuliani Melts Down On Fox And Admits He Has No Election Fraud Proof

Rudy Giuliani admitted on Fox Information that his election fraud proof is a hunch that Philadelphia cheated within the election.

Video:

Rudy’s proof that the election was rigged in opposition to Trump is a hunch that he has pic.twitter.com/KfTufshmy3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 15, 2020

Rudy Giuliani laid out his election fraud proof on Fox Information’s Sunday Morning Futures, “The truth is. The truth is that I might be stunned if Philadelphia didn’t cheat on this election. They’ve carried out it within the final 60 years.”

Right here is Giuliani explaining how the ballots had been carried out:

Rudy Giuliani’s opinion is Trump’s proof that the election was stolen. Trump’s lawyers have been admitting in court that there is no voter or election fraud. Trump tweeted to all of his followers that they wanted to observe the Giuliani Fox Information interview, and I’m certain that the interview made them, and the president, really feel good.

Nonetheless, Giuliani offered no proof of election fraud. All he has are guesses and wild conspiracy theories. It’s the identical nonsense that Rudy has been peddling for years. It is why he was used by the Russians to push their misinformation in the 2020 election. Guiliani acquired Trump impeached along with his Ukraine and Hunter Biden conspiracy theories, which additionally got here from the Russians.

Fox Information resides in a distinct actuality from the remainder of the nation. Trump and his supporters noticed a case that the election was stolen whereas anybody else watching noticed a conspiracy theorist guessing and tossing hunches on the wall.

For extra dialogue about this story be part of our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook