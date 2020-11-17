Rubbermaid Simple Discover Vented Lids Meals Storage Containers (38 items) solely $6.75! | Cash Saving Mother®

| Gretchen

This put up could include affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here

These Rubbermaid Simple Discover Vented Lids Meals Storage Containers are nice for leftovers!

Walmart has this Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Containers (38 piece set) for just $6.75 proper now!

Select from teal or pink.

Select free in-store pickup to keep away from delivery prices.

Thanks, Kosher On A Budget!