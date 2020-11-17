Rubbermaid Simple Discover Vented Lids Meals Storage Containers (38 items) solely $6.75! | Cash Saving Mother®

November 16, 2020 |
This put up could include affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here.
These Rubbermaid Simple Discover Vented Lids Meals Storage Containers are nice for leftovers!
Walmart has this Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Containers (38 piece set) for just $6.75 proper now!
Select from teal or pink.
Select free in-store pickup to keep away from delivery prices.
Thanks, Kosher On A Budget!
Subscribe totally free electronic mail updates from Cash Saving Mother® and get my Information to Freezer Cooking totally free!