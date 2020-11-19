Romney Says Penalties of Lame-Duck Interval Are “Probably Extra Extreme” Than Delayed Transition

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) says that President Donald Trump’s habits throughout the lame-duck interval between his election loss and the inauguration of the Biden-Harris administration might yield “doubtlessly extra extreme” penalties than a delayed transition. To date, the president has ordered his administration to not cooperate with the Biden-Harris transition staff.

“The results of what’s taking place throughout this lame duck interval, I believe, are doubtlessly extra extreme than the results related to a late transition course of,” Romney informed CNN’s David Axelrod on an episode of “The Axe Files” podcast launched at the moment.

Romney says international nationals he’s spoken to have expressed “alarm” over Trump’s plan to withdraw troops from the Center East, a transfer that might endanger the US’ relationships with its allies.

“We’ve got some 40 coalition members that even have troops there. For us to tug our troops out clearly places our remaining troops in some hazard, in addition to their troops,” Romney stated. “And so they surprise, ‘how will we deal in a coalition with the US main it if there’s a choice taken on a precipitous foundation with which we might or might not have been acquainted that places our troops in jeopardy?’”

Romney’s forceful criticism is the most recent signal that extra Republicans are breaking away from the president regardless of his claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent. (There isn’t any proof to help the president’s declare, which has been disputed by U.S. safety companies.)

Just a few Trump administration officers have quietly reached out to the Biden-Harris transition staff regardless of Trump’s insistence that they not cooperate.

Kate Bedingfield, deputy marketing campaign supervisor and transition adviser to Biden, confirmed to CNN that officers have reached out, however known as on the Basic Providers Administration (GSA) to acknowledge Biden’s victory and start the transition.

It requires greater than former officers selecting to step ahead and be useful to make sure a easy transition of energy,” Bedingfield said. “GSA ought to observe the regulation and verify the outcomes of the election in order that People get a easy and efficient hand off between administrations.”