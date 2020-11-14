Rome Tracks Down the Man Behind All That Graffiti. No, It’s Not Banksy.

ROME — The submit on the Rome mayor’s Facebook page was triumphant: The police had tracked down a person “as soon as thought of uncatchable,” she mentioned in asserting that after a yearlong investigation, the authorities had found the actual identification of the elusive tagger recognized solely as Geco.

For years, his moniker in blocky letters has marked numerous Roman subway stations and bridges, deserted buildings and colleges, parks and galleries. Stickers along with his identify have been affixed to innumerable avenue indicators, lamp posts and information stands.

“He has dirty tons of of partitions and buildings in Rome and different European cities, which needed to be cleaned utilizing public funds,” the mayor, Virginia Raggi, wrote on social media this week. She posted a photograph of “tons of of spray paint cans, hundreds of stickers,” and different tips of the commerce that she mentioned investigators had confiscated from the residence of Rome’s most-wanted graffiti painter.

Town authorities didn’t disclose Geco’s actual identify. However Italian information retailers recognized him, with out saying how that they had obtained the identify. They usually gave few private particulars concerning the man, who’s considered in his late 20s and initially from Rome. His lawyer wouldn’t verify his actual identify.