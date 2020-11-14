Rome Tracks Down the Man Behind All That Graffiti. No, It’s Not Banksy.

ROME — The submit on the Rome mayor’s Facebook page was triumphant: The police had tracked down a person “as soon as thought of uncatchable,” she mentioned in asserting that after a yearlong investigation, the authorities had found the actual identification of the elusive tagger recognized solely as Geco.
For years, his moniker in blocky letters has marked numerous Roman subway stations and bridges, deserted buildings and colleges, parks and galleries. Stickers along with his identify have been affixed to innumerable avenue indicators, lamp posts and information stands.
“He has dirty tons of of partitions and buildings in Rome and different European cities, which needed to be cleaned utilizing public funds,” the mayor, Virginia Raggi, wrote on social media this week. She posted a photograph of “tons of of spray paint cans, hundreds of stickers,” and different tips of the commerce that she mentioned investigators had confiscated from the residence of Rome’s most-wanted graffiti painter.
Town authorities didn’t disclose Geco’s actual identify. However Italian information retailers recognized him, with out saying how that they had obtained the identify. They usually gave few private particulars concerning the man, who’s considered in his late 20s and initially from Rome. His lawyer wouldn’t verify his actual identify.
Geco just isn’t almost as well-known as Banksy, the world’s most well-known artist-provocateur, whose actual identification stays a secret. However he has made a reputation for himself in Rome, the place his tags gave the impression to be all over the place, whereas his true identification — within the spirit of his extra well-known counterpart — was stored a secret.
Paulo von Vacano, a publisher and skilled in modern city artwork, mentioned tagging “is one thing brutal, archaic,” including: “You tag your identify to point out that you’re king of the road. Within the context of what he did, he did it very properly.”
Geco fueled his fame by tagging a perilously tall railway tower and by climbing to the roof of a municipal meals market to go away an unusually verbose message: “Geco ti mette le ali,” or ‘Geco offers you wings.”
Whereas most Romans would concur that the Italian capital may use a good cleanup, together with its graffiti, many grumbled that town — and the mayor — had a lot larger issues to deal with, from the ever-present scourge of potholes to rare garbage collection, to not point out the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic.
“A author handled like a mafioso,” a lawmaker for the center-left Democratic Celebration, Matteo Orfini, wrote on Twitter. “Studying and decoding a metropolis solely by means of the lens of decorum and safety can’t be the answer. In actual fact, it’s a (not small) a part of the issue.”
No less than one “Free Geco” tag appeared on a metropolis wall. However truly, he has not been arrested.
Geco’s lawyer, Domenico Melillo, himself a graffiti author turned avenue artist often called Frode, mentioned the investigation was nonetheless in a preliminary part and his consumer had not been formally charged.
“Every little thing needs to be verified,” he mentioned.
If Geco is charged with defacing public or non-public property and located to be a repeat offender, he may resist two years in jail and fines.
However Mr. Melillo dismissed the mayor’s Fb submit as little greater than political propaganda which violated his consumer’s proper to secrecy throughout the preliminary investigation. Mayors have understood that cracking down on graffiti has turn into a solution to forge a political consensus, he mentioned, including, “They need to present that they’re doing one thing.”
By way of his lawyer, Geco declined to be interviewed.
The Geco sting was carried out by an 18-month-old environmental police job power that works straight for the mayor’s workplace. It acted on quite a few complaints by Ms. Raggi in addition to town’s infrastructure commissioner and an affiliation for certainly one of Rome’s largest parks. They claimed harm to metropolis property in addition to numerous different buildings and inexperienced areas.
It was rumored that Geco had landed within the cross hairs of the mayor as a result of he had mistakenly tagged what he thought was an deserted constructing that turned out to be a Secret Service hide-out.
The mayor’s workplace mentioned Geco had additionally operated in different European international locations, above all Portugal, the place he had brought on hundreds of euros in damages in Lisbon.
Some may argue that Rome had expanded its city artwork scene due to his tags. In the case of graffiti, there has all the time been a superb line between vandalism and artistic genius, mentioned Mr. von Vacano, the city artwork skilled.
Many celebrated modern artists, together with Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring, started their careers as taggers. And numerous avenue painters have achieved fame, and market worth, from Banksy to Blu, one other celebrated — and nameless — Italian artist.
Geco has by no means strayed from his roots as a tagger. In an interview on a Portuguese web site, he outlined himself as a high-volume bomber who needed to “unfold my identify greater than having a super-developed aesthetic.” He mentioned his prime precedence was amount, including, “High quality comes later.”
“He’s pure,” Mr. von Vacano mentioned. “He’s all over the place, a free spirit, and like all avenue artists of his variety, he works in lawlessness. He doesn’t work together with the artwork system.”
Whereas Ms. Raggi was celebrating the supposed downfall of 1 avenue painter, one other was being celebrated at Rome’s municipal Gallery of Fashionable Artwork, with a retrospective of the American Shepard Fairey. The present, “3 decades of dissent” is now closed due to the coronavirus.
And for a marketing campaign launched final November to show Roman schoolchildren to maintain their metropolis clear, Ms. Raggi employed a well-known graphic artist to attract her as a manga comedian determine. (In a single, the mayor is shown frowning upon a graffiti writer.)
Not lengthy after, the artist, Mario Improta, often called Marione, was fired from the marketing campaign after he posted a vignette on social media depicting the European Union because the Nazi focus camp Auschwitz.
“It’s clear that not everybody likes graffiti and it’s respectable that somebody could be irritated that somebody has tagged his home. But it surely’s a leap to think about a author as a prison,” mentioned Andrea Cegna, the creator of a book on graffiti.
To reward the Banksys or the Harings, he mentioned, you must settle for the contradictory half, the unlawful half.
“As a result of as is true of the whole lot that’s aesthetic, the whole lot that has to do with style,” Mr. Cegna mentioned, “there isn’t a proper or flawed.”