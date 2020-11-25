Rockefeller Christmas tree owl launched into the wild

Excellent news for followers of Rocky the owl – the chook discovered within the Rockefeller Heart Christmas tree has been rehabilitated and launched again into the wild.

It is believed the feathered stowaway hitched a experience when the tree was being transported to New York Metropolis – and he or she’d gone three days with out meals or drink when she was rescued.

The Northern saw-whet owl was nursed again to well being at Ravensbeard Wildlife Heart, with loads of fluids and “all of the mice she may eat”.