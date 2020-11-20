Wealthy Folks Don’t Have it Straightforward Says Multi-Millionaire Sean Hannity

Anchors on cable information networks make an terrible lot of cash. CNN’s Anderson Cooper makes a reported $12 million annually. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow additionally does fairly effectively, pulling in $7 million a yr.

However no anchor comes anyplace near scores king Sean Hannity. Based on a 2020 piece from The Avenue, Fox Information pays its prime anchor an astounding $40 million annually.

Nonetheless, the Fox Information anchor desires his followers to know that life isn’t all that rosy. Throughout his Friday present, Hannity informed his viewers:

“You already know, as a result of, what you do is you’re studying from stars, Hollywood individuals, well-known individuals, athletes about success and I don’t know anyone that ever walks this earth that has it simple. You already know, you say, ‘Oh, wealthy individuals have it simple.’ There’s no one that I do know that will get by means of this life with out ache, with out issue, with out striving, with out struggling, with out issues being onerous. I don’t care what it’s, however for no matter it’s, all of us undergo that.”

Within the coming years, Hannity could get even richer. Fox Information is, at this level, the chief in Conservative media. However for a few years, they’ve gone with out competitors. Donald Trump has not too long ago been selling Fox rivals OAN and Newsmax.

There’s additionally a rumor on the market that Trump may very well be seeking to begin his personal pay per view media service. All 3 networks may very well be seeking to poach Hannity which could increase his present wage even increased.