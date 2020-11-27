Rexford Industrial Realty: A Premier REIT With Fascinating Places (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) has fared the present setting nicely, with its share worth rising by 6.3% because the begin of the 12 months. As an industrial REIT, it’s benefited from the acceleration of e-commerce this 12 months as a result of pandemic. Not like geographically diversified REITs, akin to Prologis (PLD) and Duke Realty (DRE), Rexford adopts a distinct segment concentrate on the coveted Southern California area. On this article, I consider whether or not if Rexford makes for a lovely purchase on the present valuation, so let’s get began.

A Look Into Rexford

Rexford Industrial is a mid-sized REIT that’s centered on proudly owning a high-quality portfolio of commercial warehouse properties in Southern California, with 232 properties protecting 28 million sq. ft. What’s enticing about Rexford is its concentrate on Southern California, which historically has had low emptiness charges resulting from favorable provide and demand traits. As seen beneath, nearly all of Rexford’s properties are positioned within the prime areas of the Higher Los Angeles space, with emptiness charges beneath 3%.

As seen above, per CBRE (CBRE), Rexford’s core markets are projected to develop at a lot larger charges than the nationwide common over the following 5 years. Rexford has a variety of issues going for it. First, as talked about earlier, the Southern California space is densely populated, with a scarcity of supply and rising demand.

Second, the present pandemic has accelerated shopper on-line purchasing habits; and third, Rexford has a powerful steadiness sheet and may profit from the present low rate of interest setting. Plus, it maintains a diversified tenant base, with no tenant comprising greater than 2.8% of ABR (common base lease), with the most important tenant being FedEx (FDX).

Rexford continues to point out robust progress. Within the newest quarter (Q3’20) core FFO/share grew by 6.4% YoY, to $0.33. Identical-property NOI grew by 5.0% YoY, and same-property occupancy was very robust, at 98.4%, which is up by 80 foundation factors sequentially, from 97.6% in Q2’20. Lease assortment can also be monitoring nicely, at 96.8%, and administration famous that just about all prior deferrals had been introduced updated as of September 30th. As seen beneath, Rexford continues to generate excessive leasing spreads, with a mixed new/renewal leasing unfold at 20% on a money foundation for this 12 months so far.

Given the robust working metrics, administration boosted its 2020 steerage vary, from $1.26 – $1.29 in July, to $1.29 – $1.31 in October. If we have been to take $1.30 because the midpoint, the renewed 2020 steerage represents a 5.6% YoY progress, from a core FFO of $1.23 for full 12 months 2019. As such, I see Rexford as being an “all-weather” REIT, which is ready to develop its profitability throughout each good instances and dangerous. Plus, administration remarked on the enticing provide and demand dynamics of the Southern California industrial market, and on the expansion of e-commerce, as famous throughout the recent conference call:

Additional resulting from excessive constrained provide inside infill Southern California our tenants will probably be challenged to search out related high quality house wherever else inside our submarkets. In the meantime, tenant demand continues to increase pushed by progress throughout a variety of sectors from shopper staples and meals distribution, healthcare and medical merchandise, renewable power and electrical automobiles, house exploration and aerospace expertise amongst many different progress sectors. Additional the dramatic progress in e-commerce which has been accelerated by the pandemic continues to drive unprecedented new demand for house inside our goal infill markets as we’re positioned inside the largest first mile in addition to the nation’s largest final mile of products distribution and consumption in the US.”

Trying ahead, I don’t see Rexford slowing down, because it acquired three Los Angeles space properties throughout Q3, at stabilized yields within the 5.1% to six.5% vary, whereas disposing of three non-core properties, two of that are in San Diego, with a type of two being vacant. Subsequent to quarter finish, Rexford acquired one other Los Angeles space property for a stabilized yield on value of 4.7%.

Rexford didn’t subject any fairness below its ATM (at-the-market) program throughout Q3 and has $259.8M in remaining capability. As such, I wished to calculate the WACC for the corporate. I calculated the price of fairness at 2.7%, based mostly on the $1.30 FFO/share steerage divided by the present share worth of $48.55. The price of debt is presently 3.1%.

Based mostly on a 26% LT debt to Frequent Fairness ratio (based mostly on Searching for Alpha information), I calculated the WACC to be 2.8% (26% x 3.1% + 74% x 2.7%). As such, I see Rexford as getting enticing funding spreads within the ~2.8% on fairness raises on the present valuation. This compares favorably to top quality internet lease REITs, which generally see funding spreads round 2%.

Rexford has a powerful monitor report of shareholder returns. As seen beneath, Rexford has generated 10% common annual core FFO/share progress since 2016, surpassing that of its friends, and since 2013, it’s produced 336% whole return.

In the meantime, Rexford maintains a powerful steadiness sheet, with a internet debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of simply 2.9x, which is much beneath the 6.0x that I usually think about to be secure for REITs. Its mounted cost protection ratio stays robust, at 3.6x. Rexford additionally maintains $740M in liquidity, with no debt maturing till 2023. The 1.8% dividend yield stays secure, at a 66% payout ratio, with a 5-year CAGR of 9%.

Investor Takeaway

Rexford Industrial Realty is an “all-weather” REIT, which has continued to develop its profitability within the present setting. It advantages from favorable provide and demand dynamics within the Southern California market. Regardless of the constrained provide, Rexford is ready to develop in an accretive method, by its low value of capital. It must be famous that, as with all REITs, Rexford is topic to rate of interest danger. An increase in rates of interest might put a damper in its progress ambitions.

I see the valuation as being quite excessive. On the present worth of $48.55, Rexford is buying and selling at a ahead P/FFO of 37.3 (based mostly on midpoint of 2020 steerage). As seen beneath, Searching for Alpha has an total Impartial Quant score for the corporate, with an “A” for Progress, a “B” for Profitability, and an “F” for Worth. I like to recommend ready for a greater entry level. Rexford is a strong Maintain in the mean time.

