Evaluate – The Scientist and the Spy

The Scientist and the Spy: A True Story of China, the FBI and Industrial Espionage

By Mara Hvistendahl

Penguin Random Home, 2020

Mara Hvistendahl’s Scientist and the Spy affords, because the subtitle suggests, a real story about U.S. – China relations. The reality, on this case, would possibly go a way within the route of setting us freed from a conspiratorial conception of China as America’s new nemesis on this planet. Hvistendahl tells the story of Robert Mo, a Chinese language nationwide dwelling in the USA and employed the Chinese language agribusiness Dabeinong or DBN. A part of Robert’s work with DBN was to obtain proprietary hybrid corn seeds for the corporate from the corn belt states of the Midwest. Robert did this by stealing corn seed from experimental cornfields in Iowa, Illinois and Indiana. The FBI caught on to Robert’s actions and launched a two-year investigation, culminating in Robert’s conviction beneath the phrases of the 1996 Overseas Espionage Act. That’s the important story of the guide which Hvistendahl lays out in wealthy element.

Why ought to college students of IR care a few Chinese language nationwide rooting round in a midwestern cornfield? Hvistendahl solutions this query by uncovering the transnational context by which this story unfolded. On the heart of this story is the FBI, which, because the Chinese language Revolution of 1949, has carried out counterintelligence investigations in opposition to Chinese language nationals in the USA. Through the Chilly Struggle interval, these investigations have been geopolitical in orientation, centered on nuclear weapons, and focused on the employment of Chinese language nationals and People in college departments, authorities companies and protection contractors. In all of them, ethnicity was taken as an indication of potential disloyalty; individuals of Chinese language descent have been thought-about suspect as a category.

After the top of the Chilly Struggle, the FBI’s issues shifted from geopolitics to geo-economics. Chinese language college students poured into U.S. universities and lots of stayed on to take stem-oriented jobs in trade. For the FBI, these college students and high-tech staff have been thought to be vectors of international affect, in response to the so-called “thousand grains of sand” principle of Chinese language espionage (p. 101). Via a military of beginner spies China would, in response to the speculation, interact within the theft of U.S. mental property and thereby accumulate the financial energy with which to problem – presumably – U.S. hegemony on this planet.

One in all pitfalls of geo-economics is to determine U.S. nationwide safety pursuits with company pursuits. Hvistendahl wonders whether or not company mental property rights actually rise to the extent of being a critical nationwide safety curiosity. Normal Motors was the sufferer of mental property theft for one in every of its automobile designs, however this doesn’t change the truth that GM sells extra vehicles in China than it does in the USA (p. 25-6). Extra to the purpose of Hvistendahl’s narrative, Robert stole mental property from Pioneer Seeds and Monsanto. However Pioneer nonetheless controls 12% of China’s seed market. Hvistendahl remarks, on this regard, that “[p]retty a lot the one those who haven’t made cash on China’s rise are American wage staff and farmers, beginning with the farmers that develop inbred seed. Nor would they be helped by efforts to discover a Chinese language man accused of swiping corn” (p. 26).

For its half, Monsanto was acquired by the German Bayer company in 2018. Bayer then dropped the Monsanto title in an effort to keep away from the damaging publicity of Monsanto’s carcinogenic weed killer, Roundup. Previous to the merger, Monsanto had purchased out smaller seed firms, created extra consolidation up and down the company provide chain, doubled the value farmers paid for seed and used the courts to bully farmers into complying with its more and more in depth mental property rights claims (p. 44). However when it got here to Robert, Monsanto was the sufferer (p. 50). Robert acquired his jail sentence – 36 months in federal jail – however was any bigger nationwide curiosity served?

Kevin Montgomery, a Ph.D. in agricultural science and an FBI informant in Robert’s case, doubts the DBN had the experience to reverse engineer proprietary hybrids from Monsanto and Pioneer (p 169). Even when they did, reaching long run aggressive success within the international seed market would require long run growth of the DBN’s analysis and growth capabilities. The purpose that Hvistendahl is suggesting right here is that the aggressive benefits related to mental property theft are usually overblown. She argues that estimates on the extent of Chinese language mental property theft are imprecise, poorly documented and brandished by organizations – from McAfee to the FBI – whose gross sales and budgets (respectively) rely on fomenting the notion of China as a nationwide safety menace (p. 187-9).

It is a level within the textual content that may be argued extra forcefully. An article within the Harvard Business Review, for instance, notes that “[i]n reality, extra money is misplaced to software program piracy within the U.S. than in every other nation. The 2016 losses within the U.S. have been $8.6 billion, in contrast with China’s $6.8 billion, and Hong Kong’s $277 million. On a per capita foundation that’s about $5 in China and $26 in the USA” (paragraph 7). A stronger argument right here is vital to counter one of many widespread the explanation why People are prone to assume that China is a nationwide safety menace to the USA – as a result of China steals “our” mental property and “our” wealth. Hvistendahl is vital of this level, however such criticisms are arduous to discern as a result of they’re deeply embedded throughout the story she is telling reasonably than systematically developed. Consequently, one needs to be attentive to each the Hvistendahl’s narrative and the vital reflections she formulates alongside the perimeters of it.

A energy of this guide is Hvistendahl’s concern with the methods by which bizarre individuals are affected by the U.S. authorities’s protection of company mental property rights. The Trump administration’s commerce struggle with China, in any case, has additionally been fought for the sake of defending these rights. However for Iowa farmers, the losses they’ve suffered because of the commerce struggle have enormously outweighed any losses related to theft of some seed varieties. Nor have these losses been compensated by larger ranges of federal assist to farmers (p. 251). Hvistendahl additionally focuses on the prices borne by Chinese language People and nationals. Presumptions of mental property theft have left them working and dwelling beneath a everlasting cloud of suspicion. At an FBI public relations occasion with the Minneapolis chapter of the Chinese language-American Alliance, the FBI warned viewers members that they may be approached by people in search of industrial secrets and techniques for China. An viewers member requested concerning the function of the FBI within the internment of Japanese People after Pearl Harbor, suggesting that Chinese language People may be topic to the identical destiny (p. 241). The Trump administration has finished little or no to allay these issues. The State Division’s new director of Coverage Planning warned that China is the U.S.’s first ‘non-Caucasian” nice energy competitor and Trump advisor Steve Bannon revived the Chilly Struggle Committee on the Current Hazard, with China as the primary enemy (p. 254).

Hvistendahl’s guide is a poignant and richly detailed case research that reminds us to stay cautious concerning the relationship between company pursuits and U.S. nationwide safety pursuits. We ought not blithely to assume – because the FBI would little question encourage – that what is sweet for company American is of course good for America. Hvistendahl’s guide is readable and extremely accessible. Instructors can use it as a supplemental textual content in programs on nationwide safety, worldwide political economic system in addition to particular matters programs on U.S.-Chinese language relationships. Extra typically, Hvistendahl’s guide deserves consideration for example of a approach by which journalistic writing can illuminate the on a regular basis lived actuality of worldwide relations, not just for coverage elites, but in addition extra bizarre those who we would encounter, maybe, in a corn area someplace.

