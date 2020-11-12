Assessment: The 2021 Genesis G80’s huge makeover

The 2021 Genesis G80 is an entire makeover of the division’s midsize luxurious sedan. It fills the house between the compact G70 sport sedan and the G90 flagship.

Whereas Genesis continues to be constructing its luxurious bona fides to compete with extra established competitors, resembling BMW

Lexus and Mercedes-Benz

the Korean automaker delivers a stable sedan within the G80 for 1000’s much less.

The brand new mannequin options smooth styling. It’s barely wider and has undergone a significant change in its powertrain lineup. The G80 continues to be obtainable in rear- and all-wheel drive configurations, nevertheless it’s dropped the range-topping 420 horsepower V-8 engine, in addition to the entry-level usually aspirated 3.8-liter V8. The brand new lineup encompasses a base turbocharged 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine and a step-up twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 rather than the earlier 3.3-liter unit.

What’s new?

All-new exterior and inside styling with a revised powertrain lineup.

What we like

All-new styling

Retains rear-drive bias

Accessible AWD

Full suite of driver assists

What we don’t

No V8 supplied

4-cylinder replaces base V6

No hybrid different

How a lot?

$47,700 to $68,350

Gasoline economic system

The 2021 Genesis G80 is obtainable with a selection of two powertrains. The bottom turbocharged 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine mates to an 8-speed automated transmission and makes 300 hp. In rear-drive kind, it’s rated at 23 miles per gallon within the metropolis, 32 mpg on the freeway, and 26 mpg in mixed driving. AWD on the G80 sees these figures drop to 22 mpg metropolis/30 mpg hwy/25 mpg mixed.

The step-up engine is a 375-hp twin-turbo V6, which additionally mates to an 8-speed automated transmission. As a rear-wheel driver, the G80 V6 is rated at 19 mpg metropolis/27 mpg freeway/22 mpg mixed. AWD drops the town and freeway common by just one mpg.

For comparability, the RWD BMW 5 Sequence, which provides a base turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine with an 8-speed automated, is rated at 25 mpg metropolis/33 mpg hwy/28 mpg mixed. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 delivers 22 mpg metropolis/30 mpg hwy/25 mpg mixed. The BMW 5 Sequence 4-cylinder with AWD is rated at 24 mpg metropolis/31 mpg hwy/27 mpg mixed, whereas the 6-cylinder mannequin posts 22 mpg metropolis/29 mpg hwy/25 mpg mixed.

Normal options and choices

The 2021 G80 2.5T is available in three trim ranges — Normal, Superior and Status — in RWD or AWD configurations. The G80 3.5T is obtainable in two trims, Normal and Status, additionally with a selection of RWD or AWD. On the two.5-liter mannequin, the AWD possibility is $3,150 additional on the Normal and Superior and $2,250 on the Status. For the three.5T fashions, AWD is $3,150 extra on Normal and Status. The AWD package deal additionally contains heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

The G80 2.5T Normal begins at $47,700 plus a $1,025 vacation spot price. This G80 base mannequin contains the two.5-liter engine, 8-speed automated transmission and RWD. Among the many customary tools are LED lights, leatherette seating, adaptive cruise management, 12-way energy entrance seats, dual-zone local weather management, 14.5-in infotainment display, keyless entry, push-button begin, energy tilt-and-telescopic steering column and energy home windows with automated up/down.

The 2021 Genesis 2.5T Superior with RWD begins at $52,300 plus $1,025 vacation spot. It provides 19-in alloy wheels, Lexicon premium audio with 21 audio system, a panoramic glass roof, matte end wooden trim, ventilated entrance seats, energy rear sunshade, 3-zone local weather management and an influence trunk.

The highest 4-cylinder mannequin is the G80 2.5T Status, which prices $56,600. It contains leather-based seating, energy door shut, a wi-fi gadget charger, surround-view monitor, blind-spot view monitor and distant parking help. Different options embrace parking collision-avoidance help, energy driver seat bolster, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

The V6-powered 2021 G80 3.5T Normal carries an MSRP of $59,100, excluding vacation spot. It options the three.5-liter twin-turbo V6 and 8-speed automated transmission. Normal tools contains an electronically managed suspension with camera-based street preview, a panoramic roof, an influence trunk, energy door shut and a digital key. The cabin additionally options matte end wooden trim, an influence rear sunshade, ventilated entrance seats and 3-zone local weather management. Additionally included are rear occupant alert, Lexicon premium sound with 21 audio system and a wi-fi gadget charger.

The G80 3.5T Status costs start at $65,100. It provides 20-in alloy wheels, Nappa leather-based seating surfaces, microfiber suede headliner and pillars, energy bolster and cushion extension on the motive force’s seat, blind-spot view monitor, distant parking help and rear parking collision-avoidance help. The trim additionally features a head-up show and 3-D digital instrument cluster in addition to a surround-view monitor and ahead consideration warning.

Security

All 2021 Genesis G80 fashions function ahead collision-avoidance help with automated emergency braking. This security system additionally incorporates pedestrian and bicycle owner recognition and evasive steering torque help. Genesis Freeway Driving Help II package deal contains adaptive cruise management, driver consideration warning, a lane-keeping alert and lane following help.

Genesis additionally has blind-spot warning, obtainable blind-spot and around-view displays, rear cross-traffic avoidance-assist and a secure exit help with energy youngster lock. The latter prevents the motive force’s aspect doorways from opening if it detects an approaching bicycle owner. Additionally obtainable is a parking distance warning.

Behind the wheel

By dropping the V8 and usually aspirated V6, the 2021 Genesis G80 extra carefully aligns it with its smaller G70 sibling, which is touted for its dealing with. Like its little brother, the G80 now provides a base turbo 2.5-liter 4-cylinder or step-up twin-turbo V6, each both in rear- or all-wheel drive. Relying on the engine and drive configuration, the G80 provides a unique really feel behind the wheel.

The model most just like the G70 is the 4-cylinder, rear-drive mannequin with the usual suspension. It has crisp trip and dealing with and loads of muscle due to the engine’s 300 horsepower. The 8-speed automated, which is shifted by way of a console-mounted rotary dial, is clean and seamless in operation.

As a lot as we just like the 4-cylinder mannequin, the V6 with 375 horsepower is way stronger and extra satisfying to drive, particularly when geared up with the adaptive suspension and all-wheel drive. It is a luxurious cruiser of the primary order with loads of energy on faucet for easy passing and merging. There are a number of driving modes to select from together with Eco, Regular, and Sport, with the final one offering a contact extra steering really feel and livelier throttle response. There’s additionally a Good mode that adapts the powertrain and suspension response to your driving fashion.

The 2021 Genesis G80 offers nice visibility with skinny A-pillars and by mounting the infotainment display atop the sprint. This lets you see the map and navigation with minimal distraction. Higher trim fashions even have an amazing full-color head-up show straight in entrance of the motive force. Different techniques are simply accessed utilizing the controller and auxiliary buttons mounted on the middle console.

Along with its excessive tech atmosphere, the G80 offers loads of consolation from its contoured entrance bucket seats, together with heating and air flow choices that present the correct quantity of heat and cooling. Whereas we just like the extra sporty compact sport sedan nature of the G70, the G80 has sufficient of that athleticism to enhance the luxurious trip and options of its bigger footprint.

Different Automobiles to Take into account

2020 BMW 5 Sequence — Maybe the G80’s most direct rival is that this mainstay midsize sedan from a real European legend. The 5-Sequence is getting a bit dated, nevertheless it matches up mechanically by providing each 4- and 6-cylinder variations in RWD and AWD.

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class — That is one other icon that matches up from a powertrain and non-obligatory AWD standpoint. The E-Class is brisker and provides AMG variants at a a lot increased worth level.

2020 Lexus GS — This RWD sedan provides conventional Lexus benefits in excessive resale worth and low working prices. Nevertheless, Toyota’s luxurious division has introduced that that is the final 12 months they are going to be making this midsize sedan.

Used Audi A8 — In order for you one thing bigger with understated styling and quite a lot of tech, the Audi A8 could also be simply the ticket. Add quattro AWD, and also you’ll have an amazing all-weather sedan. A 3-year-old used Audi A8 with 20,000-30,000 miles will value about the identical as the bottom mannequin 2021 Genesis G80.

Used Cadillac CTS – Whereas Cadillac now not makes the CTS, it stays a trendy sedan with well-sorted dealing with. You’ll get a comparable package deal to the all-new G80 at a a lot cheaper price.

Questions it’s possible you’ll ask

Is the 2021 Genesis G80 a real luxurious automotive?

Whereas the G80 could have began life as a Hyundai

HYMTF,

-4.44%

Genesis sedan, this complete makeover solidifies its status as a real luxurious competitor. Whereas it could not have the identical status as a European make, it does ship the standard, expertise and options of far costlier rivals. Consider Genesis when it comes to an early Lexus — a model that has developed and earned its place as a reputable entry within the luxurious market. To again up its case within the luxurious phase, Genesis provides the business’s greatest bumper-to-bumper (5 years/60,000 miles) and powertrain (10 years/100,00 miles) warranties.

What units the 2021 Genesis G80 other than luxurious automobiles?

The Genesis G80 not solely provides two powertrains and a selection of RWD or AWD, nevertheless it additionally provides superior expertise, resembling a camera-based adaptive suspension that appears on the street forward and adjusts the trip. It additionally touts options resembling distant parking that lets you remotely ease the automotive out and in of tight areas.

Does the Genesis G80 provide good resale worth?

The Genesis G80 delivers higher than common resale on account of its common affordability and lengthy guarantee.

The place is the 2021 Genesis G80 constructed?

Genesis’ guardian firm Hyundai builds the G80 at an meeting plant in Ulsan, Korea.

Autotrader’s recommendation

For patrons not hung up on status, the 2021 Genesis G80 is an efficient automotive for individuals who need a high quality tech- and feature-loaded midsize entry-level automotive. With a worth that’s roughly $8,000 lower than its direct rivals, the Genesis G80 provides worth and luxury. It’s a daring, trendy sedan with coupe-inspired styling. The turbocharged 4-cylinder base mannequin makes a compelling case with its sub-$50,000 sticker worth. However we suggest going with the higher geared up and extra highly effective 3.5-liter V6. That model provides the identical degree of kit and a lot better efficiency at about the identical worth as the bottom 4-cylinder fashions of the competitors.

This story initially ran on Autotrader.com.