Retiring Lamar Alexander simply had his probability to face up for democracy. He failed

Lamar Alexander embarrasses himself on the best way out.

Retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander is just about second solely to Susan Collins when he pretends to be very involved and really principled. You’d assume now that he’s retiring and gained’t should ever fear about being reelected, he’d lastly simply blast Donald Trump for his coup makes an attempt and his fellow Republicans for enabling them. Clearly, you don’t know Lamar.

“If there’s any probability in anyway that Joe Biden would be the subsequent president.” What a begin there, Lamar. “I imagine the Trump administration ought to supply the Biden administration with all of the transition supplies and sources and conferences crucial so we have now a clean transition so either side are prepared on day one,” Alexander says. How very large of him.

In the meantime, this isn’t nearly “recounting votes and resolving disputes,” and this was not a “shut election,” and he can’t even identify Donald Trump because the loser, a lot much less face the truth that that loser is attempting to tug off a coup. Probably the most irritating factor in all of this may simply be that he’s making Mitt Romney look like some type of goddamned big of integrity or one thing.