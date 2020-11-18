Resellee desires to change into the Pinduoduo of Southeast Asia – TechCrunch

Launched within the Philippines, social commerce startup Resellee desires to recreate the success of Pinduoduo, one among China’s fastest-growing e-commerce corporations, in Southeast Asia. A significant a part of Resellee’s enterprise is grocery deliveries, together with recent produce, and it has struck partnerships with the federal government and farmers’ teams to satisfy demand throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The startup introduced this week it has raised $1 million in seed funding from Mintech Enterprises and Hofan Capital to construct its know-how and increase into new nations. Resellee was co-founded final yr by chief government officer Marc Concio, former head of e-commerce at Voyager Improvements, guardian firm of PayMaya, one of many Philippines’ largest on-line cost companies.

Concio advised TechCrunch that there are at the moment about 40,000 resellers on Resellee’s platform, and every has a mean of about 20 patrons. Resellee sellers usually make about P5,000, or US $100, a month.

Like Pinduoduo, India’s Meesho and different social commerce platforms, Reselllee doesn’t require sellers to hold their very own stock. As a substitute, it maintains a community of suppliers, together with producers and farmers, and lists obtainable merchandise on a market. Then sellers selected what they need to add to their shops, which they market to potential patrons via their social media networks.

Resellee gives a variety of merchandise, together with electronics and style gadgets, nevertheless it at the moment focuses on grocery deliveries and pay as you go credit score for cellphones and on-line video games, that are all in excessive demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concio’s curiosity in social commerce was piqued after observing Pinduoduo’s astronomical development in China, the place it grew to become the second-largest e-commerce firm within the nation lower than 5 years after launching in 2015. Pinduoduo’s group shopping for mannequin leverages customers’ current social networks, particularly on WeChat, to tug collectively patrons for merchandise at discounted costs, and has finished effectively in smaller cities and rural areas.

“Resellee hopes to be taught from this and be the Pinduoduo of Southeast Asia by pioneering social e-commerce and group shopping for within the Philippines, then increasing to Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia, the place social commerce has not began but or continues to be in its early stage,” Concio stated.

Social commerce is well-positioned to take off within the Philippines for a number of causes, he added. One is the enormous amount of time spent of social media platforms there: 4 hours per day, versus two and a half hours in India, and two hours in China. The Philippines has one of many youngest median ages in Asia, around 23.5 years old, and that’s the demographic more than likely to make use of social commerce, Concio stated.

One more reason is that many individuals need to begin their very own companies, or must make aspect earnings, particularly throughout the pandemic, however have little entry to working capital. Since Resellee’s sellers don’t want to hold their very own stock and might depend on the platform’s provide chain and logistics community, which means they’ll launch a retailer with out spending any cash. Many of the work they should do is convincing individuals on their social media networks, like Fb or Viber, to purchase from their Resellee shops.

“We consider the identical hypergrowth for social commerce will occur within the Philippines given the entire above, with Resellee pioneering each social e-commerce and group shopping for right here,” Concio stated.

Resellee’s rivals embody among the greatest e-commerce platforms within the area, like Lazada, Shopee and EZBuy, which have added social commerce options. Concio stated one among Resellee’s benefits is its deal with serving to sellers make cash, and partnerships with farmers teams and the Philippine authorities. This features a mission to construct a web-based platform that may combination provide data from farmer’s cooperatives throughout the nation, and match them to Resellee’s sellers and patrons, eliminating center males within the provide chain.

Resellee initially outsourced its logistics, however Concio stated its deliveries weren’t prioritized by carriers, which led to buyer complaints, particularly for recent produce. Consequently, Resellee arrange its personal logistics arm, referred to as Resellee Riders, in Metro Manila, the place most of its grocery clients are. This enabled Resellee to launch next-day deliveries within the space this week (orders somewhere else are nonetheless carried out by third-party logistics suppliers).

Whereas Resellee accepts on-line funds, together with on-line wallets and financial institution playing cards, most patrons favor to make use of its money on supply possibility. Sellers make cash via commissions, which they’ll switch to their on-line wallets or financial institution accounts. Resellee’s platform additionally offers them the choice of utilizing the funds to purchase discounted cell or gaming pay as you go masses, or top-ups, which they’ll additionally provide of their shops. Together with recent produce, pay as you go masses are one of many key components of Resellee’s enterprise technique. The platform ensures the best commissions and reductions for cell pay as you go masses from among the Philippines’ high suppliers, together with Sensible, Solar and TalknText.

“The cell pay as you go market is a US $4 billion annual market versus complete e-commerce within the Philippines of solely US $2.3 billion,” Concio stated. “That is one among our key methods to personal the cell pay as you go market, apart from vegetables and fruit like Pinduoduo.”