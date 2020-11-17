Republicans Are Making an attempt To Steal Michigan For Trump By Refusing To Certify Detroit Votes

In one other brazen effort to steal a state for Donald Trump, Republicans in Michigan are attempting to stop votes in Wayne County – the place Detroit is situated – from being licensed.

“The Republican chair of the board, Monica Palmer, actually simply stated she can be open to certifying the vote in ‘communities aside from Detroit’,” Nancy Kaffer of the Detroit Free Press famous on Twitter.

Whereas Republicans have made it their life’s work to suppress the African American vote earlier than and through elections, they now appear fully comfy tossing out votes from communities of colour after the election takes place.

The information out of Michigan comes after Lindsey Graham was busted for calling the Georgia secretary of state and asking him to toss out votes forged for Joe Biden.

The Trump marketing campaign is celebrating the transfer

As most People look on in disgust as one celebration actively tries to throw out respectable ballots, the Trump marketing campaign is celebrating this newest assault on democracy.

Trump marketing campaign authorized adviser Jenna Ellis known as it a “big win” for the president that Republicans in Wayne County refused to certify the outcomes.

She stated it paves the best way for the state board of elections to do the identical, which might enable the GOP state legislature in Michigan to pick out the electors.

In a sliver of good news, a GOP chief in Michigan stated earlier on Tuesday that Joe Biden is the president-elect and the state’s 16 electoral votes is not going to be handed over to Donald Trump as a part of some “elector coup.”

This assault on democracy is doomed to fail, but it surely positive is horrifying to observe.

