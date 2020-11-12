Republican senator says ‘I’ll step in’ if Biden doesn’t get intel briefings by Friday

Republican Sen. James Lankford mentioned in a radio interview Wednesday that President-elect Joe Biden needs to be receiving intelligence briefings that President Donald Trump has denied giving to him as he challenges the 2020 election outcomes.

Lankford, a member of the Oversight Committee, mentioned on a Tulsa, Okla., radio station that he got here to the conclusion based mostly on President Invoice Clinton permitting George Bush to obtain the briefings as Al Gore challenged the 2000 election outcomes.

“There’s nothing incorrect with Vice President Biden getting the briefings to have the ability to put together himself in order that he might be prepared,” Lankford said on Tulsa station KRMG.

“There’s nothing incorrect with a former vp getting these. Kamala Harris is on the Intelligence Committee, she has all of the clearance she wants to have the ability to try this. There is no such thing as a loss from him getting the briefings,” he mentioned.

He added that the Normal Providers Administration may certify the election outcomes by Friday — and he’ll push for Biden to obtain the briefings after that’s achieved.

“If that’s not occurring by Friday, I’ll step in to have the ability to push them and say this must happen, in order that whatever the consequence of the election … folks might be prepared for that activity,” he mentioned.

Each main information outlet within the nation referred to as the 2020 election race for Joe Biden final weekend, however Trump has refused to concede. Biden is main in a number of swing states which are nonetheless tallying last outcomes, which put him over the 270 electoral faculty threshold wanted to win the presidency.

Trump has claimed with out proof that there was widespread voter fraud within the election.

This report originally appeared on NYPost.com.