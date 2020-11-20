Republican Resistance Looms within the Senate for Biden’s Nominees

WASHINGTON — Senator Bernie Sanders, the progressive Vermont unbiased, has emerged as a contender for labor secretary in President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s administration, a prospect that may go well with his ambitions of being a warrior for working Individuals — and one which makes some Senate Republicans very uneasy.

“I feel that’s any individual who we all know is an ideologue and, nicely, it will be not possible he could be confirmed in a Republican-held Senate,” stated Senator John Cornyn of Texas, one in all a number of Republicans who stated Mr. Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, could be unlikely to win the chamber’s approval.

It’s a testomony to the deterioration of the Senate affirmation course of {that a} longtime colleague — even one they vehemently oppose on coverage — would face such a Republican roadblock. Within the not-too-distant previous, fellow senators received appreciable leeway from the opposing social gathering in the event that they had been chosen to affix the chief department.

“The reality is, to the very best of my information, there was a courtesy throughout the Senate that when a president nominates senators, they’ve been accepted,” Mr. Sanders stated in an interview.