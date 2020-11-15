Report: most main tech firms in Silicon Valley have stored paying their 1000’s of unionized blue-collar staff for now, however future stays unsure (Cyrus Farivar/NBC Information)

Cyrus Farivar / NBC Information:
Report: most main tech firms in Silicon Valley have stored paying their 1000’s of unionized blue-collar staff for now, however future stays unsure — Nora Morales, 57, an in a single day janitor at Google’s primary campus in Mountain View, California, is aware of higher than anybody else how empty Silicon Valley’s places of work have turn into.
