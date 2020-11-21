Report: Within the Center East, $704M was invested throughout 564 completely different startups in 2019, in comparison with solely $15M in 5 enterprise offers in 2009 (Damian Radcliffe/ZDNet)

Damian Radcliffe / ZDNet:
Report: Within the Center East, $704M was invested throughout 564 completely different startups in 2019, in comparison with solely $15M in 5 enterprise offers in 2009 — The coronavirus is having an influence, however the Center East’s startup scene is displaying some sudden developments. — On the finish of final 12 months, the Center East’s startup scene was on the up and up.
