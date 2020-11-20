Reddit appoints second Black board member this 12 months – TechCrunch

Reddit has appointed Paula Worth, who has served on the board of six public corporations, together with Accenture and Deutsche Financial institution, to its board of administrators. Worth’s appointment makes her one in every of two Black administrators on the corporate’s board.

“Paula’s huge expertise as a world-class monetary chief and strategic advisor might be an incredible asset to us within the years forward,” Reddit CEO Steve Huffman mentioned in a press release. “Better of all, she embodies the 2 qualities most essential to us for this Board seat: experience main corporations by means of intervals of transformative progress and actual ardour for Reddit’s mission.”

Earlier than Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian stepped down from the board and urged the corporate to nominate a Black director to take his place, Reddit had zero Black board members. Reddit took Ohanian’s recommendation and appointed Y Combinator Michael Seibel to the board.

We’ve seen a rise in Black board members throughout the board at tech corporations within the final couple of years. Most just lately, Pinterest introduced its first Black board member in August, adopted by the addition of a second one in October.

Right here’s a have a look at Black board member illustration at main tech corporations.