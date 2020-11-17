Causes You Want the AAdvantage MileUp Card – NerdWallet

For those who’re simply getting began on this planet of bank cards otherwise you’re on the lookout for a primary no-fee card, then you could wish to think about the American Airways AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card. Cardmembers earn American AAdvantage miles on each buy and bonus miles for purchases particularly classes. Plus, cardmembers can make the most of concierge and leisure advantages. Listed here are some well-known causes to get this card, adopted by underrated causes you’ll wish to think about, too.

The well-known causes

Welcome bonus: Earn 10,000 American Airways AAdvantage® bonus miles and obtain a $50 assertion credit score after making $500 in purchases inside the first 3 months of account opening. American Airlines flights start at only 7,500 miles a method, so the bonus alone from this card might get you to your vacation spot with miles to spare, plus an announcement credit score to cowl a meal or two.

$0 annual payment: It is a rarity amongst journey playing cards.

Earn miles on each buy: You’ll earn 2 miles per greenback spent on eligible American Airways purchases in addition to 1 mile per greenback on different purchases. These miles are, in fact, along with the miles that you simply earn from the airline for flying.

Underrated causes

Bonuses on groceries

Cardholders earn 2 AAdvantage miles per greenback spent at grocery shops, and that features grocery deliveries. The bonus applies at conventional supermarkets and grocery shops, in addition to specialty retailers equivalent to dairy product shops, comfort shops, markets and bakeries. Warehouse golf equipment typically don’t qualify for the bonus.

Save in-flight

For those who’re hungry in your journey day however don’t really feel like ready in line on the airport eating places, this card has you lined. When utilizing an American Airways AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card, members obtain 25% again on in-flight purchases of meals and drinks within the type of an announcement credit score.

Concierge service

Think about having your personal private concierge obtainable on-demand, or early entry to occasion tickets or non-public experiences. The American Airways AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card comes with these advantages, via the Citi Concierge and Citi Leisure packages.

Your Citi concierge can help with every kind of wants, whether or not they’re journey and eating associated or simply on a regular basis duties.

Leisure perks

Citi Leisure is much more fascinating. Relying in your location, Citi Leisure can get you advantages like particular entry to eating places or a drive-in live performance collection. Don’t really feel like leaving the home? Current Citi Leisure choices included unique Citi Entry to Girl Gaga or Usher tickets and a digital wine-tasting expertise.

The underside line

The American Airways AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card is an effective way to get some underrated perks whereas nonetheless incomes your share of American Airways miles. For those who’re on the lookout for an amazing no-annual payment card, the American Airways AAdvantage MileUp℠ Card might be good for you.

