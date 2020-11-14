Ray Dalio: China’s ascension, U.S. challenges pose ‘a really particular second’ for world market shift

Bridgewater Associates Founder & Co-Chairman/Co-CIO Ray Dalio speaks final 12 months. On Saturday, he reupped his favorable view of investing in China.

Ray Dalio believes world markets face a “very particular second,” with China’s capital markets on the rise and the relative funding attraction of the U.S. fading.

The billionaire founding father of Bridgewater Associates addressed the Caixin Summit on Saturday and largely echoed feedback made final month, when he stated he was staying ‘tactical’ on Chinese language investments when many had fled.