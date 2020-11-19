Rachel Maddow: Trump Selecting Giuliani To Run Authorized Group Is Proof That It’s A Sham

Rachel Maddow returned to her program on Thursday evening and went straight after Rudy Giuliani, the person now overseeing Donald Trump’s near-winless effort to overturn the outcomes of the presidential election.

The MSNBC host mentioned that Trump’s option to put Giuliani in cost is a sign that it’s simply one other sham with no probability of succeeding.

“It was Rudy Giuliani … contemporary off getting the president impeached, contemporary off the failed Hunter Biden Russian intelligence operation he tried to run within the marketing campaign, he of all delectable souls could be working the president’s authorized technique from right here on out,” Maddow mentioned.

“With Giuliani working this, I imply, truthfully, possibly that implies that that is over,” she added.

Video:

Rachel Maddow says the truth that Trump selected Rudy Giuliani to run his authorized technique could possibly be an indication that the top is close to for the president’s marketing campaign. #maddow pic.twitter.com/wdJZyRKO39 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 20, 2020

Maddow mentioned:

A hell mouth opened within the crust of the Earth and regardless of all these different individuals supposedly being in command of post-election day litigation, it was Rudy Giuliani who emerged from a belching fireplace gap underfoot, and we discovered that he, contemporary off getting the president impeached, contemporary off the failed Hunter Biden Russian intelligence operation he tried to run within the marketing campaign, he of all delectable souls could be working the president’s authorized technique from right here on out, which has been tremendous fairly ever since, identical to we noticed as we speak. And truthfully, with not even his marketing campaign and never even his type of handpicked political henchmen non-lawyer working this, with Giuliani working this, I imply truthfully possibly that implies that that is over.

All the things Giuliani touches is a failure

As Rachel Maddow indicated on Thursday evening, Rudy Giuliani has humiliated himself at each flip within the Trump period – whether or not it was the Ukraine scandal that received Trump impeached or the discredited Hunter Biden story that he claimed would doom Biden’s candidacy.

The identical dynamic is now enjoying out as Giuliani tries to steal the election for Trump by occurring dwell tv and making a idiot of himself. These performances are the very motive why no one exterior the fact-free MAGA bubble really takes the previous New York mayor severely anymore.

Rudy Giuliani is a laughingstock, and the truth that he’s now working the Trump marketing campaign’s authorized operation means the top will come sooner quite than later.

Observe Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter