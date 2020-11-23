Rachel Maddow Busts Trump For Actively Undermining World Safety On His Approach Out The Door

Because the American individuals are distracted by Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the outcomes of an election that he misplaced decisively to Joe Biden, Rachel Maddow sounded the alarm about how the outgoing president is undermining international safety on his means out the door.

“[Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the election has] not simply been a time waster when it comes to standing up the brand new authorities, it has additionally been a distraction from the stuff that the Trump administration is doing proper now on its means out the door to mess up the nation as a lot as they will whereas they’re leaving,” Maddow stated.

The MSNBC host identified that Trump selected now to drag out of the Open Skies Treaty, an agreement that sought to “scale back the danger of conflict by permitting Russia and the West to hold out unarmed reconnaissance flights over one another’s territories.”

As CNN reported, “The treaty gave US allies and companions with out subtle satellite tv for pc capabilities a strategy to collect and share — all of the member international locations might entry imagery gathered on flights.”

“The Trump administration actually did choose proper now because the second they’ve declared they’re exiting the Open Skies Treaty,” Maddow stated.

“So for us and for all our allied international locations in Europe who’ve been on this treaty with us for many years, we now have picked this second, as we speak, to depart them blind to the surveillance and different intelligence on Russia that they’ve been relying on by us due to this treaty because the fall of the Soviet Union,” she added.

Maddow stated:

Trump’s injury will proceed till Jan. 20, 2021

Although it was a constructive improvement on Monday that the formal transition process has finally begun, that doesn’t imply Trump can’t proceed to do hurt to American pursuits.

As Rachel Maddow instructed on Monday evening, Trump will proceed to inflict lasting injury to the US, each on the home entrance and the world stage.

The transition course of has formally began, however Donald Trump will spend the subsequent two months making an attempt to burn the place down in an effort to hamper the incoming Biden administration.

