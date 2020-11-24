Rachael Ray 13-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set solely $87.49 shipped + $30 in Kohl’s Money(Reg. $220!) | Cash Saving Mother®

November 24, 2020 |
Should you’re in search of a brand new cookware set, this can be a HOT deal!
You will get this Rachael Ray Create Delicious 13-piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set from Kohl’s for only $87.49 shipped after rebate + $30 in Kohl’s money proper now! There are six coloration choices.
Rachael Ray Create Delicious 13-piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set – $149.99 (regularly $219.99)
Use promo code THANKS (15% off)
Pay $103.99, Submit $40 mail-in-rebate here
Get $30 Kohl’s money
Like paying $57.49 shipped after promo code, rebate and money
