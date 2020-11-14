Comprehensive macOS 11.0 Big Sur review: the end of OS X era — Sure, you learn that proper—Mac OS X (or macOS 10?) isn’t any extra. — The period of Mac OS X is over. Type of. — For the primary time in virtually 20 years, Apple has determined to bump up the model variety of the Mac’s working system.
Q&A with AI knowledgeable Kai-Fu Lee on China catching as much as the US in AI, his funding philosophy, ethics in AI, China’s pure benefits, and extra (Wealthy Karlgaard/Forbes)
Comprehensive macOS 11.0 Big Sur review: the end of OS X era — Sure, you learn that proper—Mac OS X (or macOS 10?) isn’t any extra. — The period of Mac OS X is over. Type of. — For the primary time in virtually 20 years, Apple has determined to bump up the model variety of the Mac’s working system.