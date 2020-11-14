Pyrex 8-Piece Mixing Bowl Set solely $14.99 (Reg. $48!), plus extra! | Cash Saving Mother®

November 13, 2020 |
This publish might include affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here.
Rating this Pyrex 8-Piece Mixing Bowl Set for beneath $15!
Macy’s has this Pyrex 8-Piece Mixing Bowl Set for just $14.99 (commonly $47.99) proper now!
This set is ideal for serving, mixing and storing meals.
You can even get this Pyrex 12-Piece Storage Set for just $14.99 (commonly $47.99)!
Delivery is free on orders over $25.
Thanks, Passionate Penny Pincher!
Subscribe free of charge e mail updates from Cash Saving Mother® and get my Information to Freezer Cooking free of charge!