Pyrex 8-Piece Mixing Bowl Set solely $14.99 (Reg. $48!), plus extra! | Cash Saving Mother®

Olivia Blevins
November 13, 2020


Rating this Pyrex 8-Piece Mixing Bowl Set for beneath $15!

Macy’s has this Pyrex 8-Piece Mixing Bowl Set for just $14.99 (commonly $47.99) proper now!

This set is ideal for serving, mixing and storing meals.

You can even get this Pyrex 12-Piece Storage Set for just $14.99 (commonly $47.99)!

Delivery is free on orders over $25.

