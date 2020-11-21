Protesters in Guatemala Set Hearth to Congress Constructing Over Spending Cuts

ANTIGUA, Guatemala — 1000’s of protesters took to the streets in Guatemala’s capital on Saturday, setting hearth to the nation’s congressional constructing in a present of anger over a finances invoice handed this week that minimize funding for well being care and schooling.

The demonstrations in Guatemala Metropolis, which additionally included peaceable marches within the central plaza, rocked a nation nonetheless recovering from back-to-back hurricanes that displaced thousands of people, destroyed properties and obliterated critical infrastructure. As heavy rains introduced on by the second storm pummeled impoverished cities in Guatemala’s highlands and coastal areas on Wednesday, the nation’s Congress handed a finances that minimize spending on schooling and well being in favor of accelerating lawmakers’ meal stipends.

The invoice, which additionally proposed gutting funding to fight malnutrition and slashed funding for the judiciary, set off instant outrage and led to demonstrations throughout the nation.

One group of protesters kicked within the home windows of the Congress constructing and set a fireplace that despatched flames billowing out of the doorway, social media movies confirmed. Cops sprayed tear gasoline at demonstrators and firefighters shortly put the blaze out, based on native information stories.