Progressives’ Want Listing for Biden Begins With Warren and Sanders

Nonetheless, among the individuals on the listing are positive to trigger consternation within the celebration’s reasonable wing.

Among the many leaders the teams are urgent Mr. Biden to nominate, as an example, are Ms. Warren as Treasury secretary and Mr. Sanders as labor secretary — each standard-bearers of the progressive motion whose insurance policies are considered by some Democrats as too excessive.

Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders are each stated to have an interest within the jobs. However appointing them to prime authorities posts could be difficult by the truth that the states they symbolize, Massachusetts and Vermont, are led by Republican governors, and Democrats would need to be sure that any replacements would caucus with them to maintain the steadiness of the Senate intact.

Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont said last month that if Mr. Sanders had been appointed to the cupboard, he would select an unbiased who would caucus with the Democrats as a substitute. And progressives have argued that the Democratic-controlled legislature in Massachusetts may attempt to change state law to make sure a Democrat would quickly exchange Ms. Warren.

Additionally on the teams’ listing are:

Consultant Barbara Lee of California for secretary of state

Keith Ellison, the lawyer normal of Minnesota, for lawyer normal

Consultant Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, one of many 4 congresswomen referred to as the Squad, for secretary of housing and concrete improvement

Consultant Pramila Jayapal of Washington, a co-chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, for secretary of well being and human companies

Consultant Deb Haaland of New Mexico for secretary of the inside

Consultant Chuy García of Illinois for secretary of transportation

Consultant Chellie Pingree of Maine for secretary of agriculture

The economist Joseph E. Stiglitz for director of the Nationwide Financial Council

Darrick Hamilton, an economist and the chief director of the Kirwan Institute at Ohio State College, for chair of the Council of Financial Advisers

Mustafa Ali, vice chairman of environmental justice, local weather and neighborhood revitalization for the Nationwide Wildlife Federation, for administrator of the Environmental Safety Company

As a part of their listing of suggestions, the Dawn Motion and Justice Democrats are additionally urging Mr. Biden to create a brand new White Home Workplace of Local weather Mobilization to coordinate local weather efforts throughout the federal government, and to nominate as its chief both Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, whose presidential marketing campaign final yr centered on climate change; Gina McCarthy, an E.P.A. administrator underneath President Barack Obama; or John Podesta, the founding father of the Middle for American Progress who was an adviser to Mr. Obama on local weather change. The proposal for the workplace was a part of a sweeping set of suggestions put forth by Biden-Sanders joint policy task forces over the summer season.

Along with their prime selections for every high-level place, the teams additionally offered various choices, together with Sarah Bloom Raskin, who served as deputy secretary of the Treasury underneath Mr. Obama, for Treasury secretary; Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey for secretary of agriculture; Sara Nelson, the president of the Affiliation of Flight Attendants union, for secretary of transportation; and Consultant Ro Khanna for secretary of state.

That the Dawn Motion and Justice Democrats, the 2 teams that maybe most symbolize the following era of left-wing activists, have publicly supplied their suggestions simply days after Mr. Biden was declared the president-elect with a victory in Pennsylvania displays the urgency with which progressives are actually approaching the soon-to-be Biden administration.

Additionally on Wednesday, the Human Rights Marketing campaign, one of many nation’s largest advocacy organizations for L.G.B.T.Q. individuals, is releasing a 24-page blueprint for administrative action.