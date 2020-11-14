Lisa Stiffler / GeekWire:
Profile of Tom Alberg, an early investor in Amazon, the founding father of Madrona Enterprise Group, and a key determine in shaping the Pacific Northwest’s tech economic system — It was the mid Nineteen Nineties, and Tom Alberg had a choice to make. — Jeff Bezos had arrived in Seattle and was in search of buyers for his nascent digital bookstore.
Profile of Tom Alberg, an early investor in Amazon, the founding father of Madrona Enterprise Group, and a key determine in shaping the Pacific Northwest's tech economic system (Lisa Stiffler/GeekWire)
Lisa Stiffler / GeekWire: