‘Privilege’ to be chosen by The Crown

Employees an an English stately house have mentioned it was a “privilege” to grow to be the backdrop for one in all most-streamed dramas ever made.

Netflix present The Crown used Somerleyton Corridor close to Lowestoft in Suffolk to recreate the Queen’s property at Sandringham in Norfolk.

Christmas decorations and bushes had been put up in March as scenes with Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, Emma Corrin and different stars from the hit collection had been filmed simply earlier than the primary coronavirus lockdown.

Occasions supervisor on the corridor Peter Thompson mentioned: “To really select us at Somerleyton was simply such a privilege.

“It is an incredible home, masses and a great deal of historical past and it is a personal, household house, so it’s extremely a lot lived-in as properly.”